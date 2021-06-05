Rabbi Vanessa Ochs will present a free Zoom talk on "Women of the Wall" — a group of Jewish women who have been fighting for more than 30 years to pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem with religious rights currently enjoyed only by men.
The talk, sponsored by Temple Beth Shalom, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. To register for the talk, go to bit.ly/VanessaOchs.
Ochs, a founding member of the Original Women of the Wall and a leader in the group for decades, is a professor in the Department of Religious Studies at the University of Virginia. She was a director of the International Committee for the Women of the Wall from its inception.
Ochs was ordained as a rabbi in 2012.
For information about the event, contact Temple Beth Shalom at sftbs.org or 505-982-1376. Her talk is presented by the Israel Committee of Temple Beth Shalom.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.