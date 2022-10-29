Question: I am a principal at a private, church-affiliated school. Contrary to my graduate school training and most of my peers’ practice, I believe disciplinary actions should fit the crime. As such, I do not generally issue the namby-pamby sort of consequences other principals deliver. Fear of being sent to my office goes a long way toward explaining why my school has a reputation for impeccable classroom behavior. One of our students recently spoke ill of a fellow student on social media. What, in your estimation, would be a consequence that would fit the crime?

Answer: Have I got the perfect consequence for you!

But first, let me affirm your approach to discipline. “Fitting” a consequence to a “crime” is the best means of deterring repetitions of the crime in question. It is indeed unfortunate that most schools respond to disciplinary infractions with consequences that are essentially nothing more than inconveniences to the perpetrators in question. You termed them “namby-pamby,” which captures their essence inimitably.

