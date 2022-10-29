When my wife discovered she was pregnant with our first child in 1985, we were both screened for Tay-Sachs disease.
The ideal time to undergo carrier screening is before pregnancy, but it also can be done during pregnancy. It is recommended to have the screening done as early in a pregnancy as possible.
Tay-Sachs disease, with 1 in 30 carriers in Jews of Ashkenazic descent, is one of the most common autosomal recessive disorders — or genetic disorders in which two copies of a mutated gene, one from each parent, are required to cause the disorder in an infant.
My wife and I both have Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.
Tay-Sachs is a metabolic genetic disorder that shows a progressive deterioration of mental and physical abilities due to nerve damage in the brain and spinal cord. It results in loss of muscle control and eventually leads to blindness, paralysis and early death. There are no effective treatment options.
Other common autosomal recessive disorders are cystic fibrosis, 1 in 25 carriers in the Caucasian population; sickle cell anemia, 1 in 12 carriers in the African American population; and thalassemia, variable high carrier rates in Asian, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern populations.
If both parents are carriers for the same genetic disease, then there is a 1 in 4, or 25 percent chance of the condition in each of their pregnancies.
If one parent undergoes screening initially and all the testing is negative, then no further screening or testing is recommended.
My wife and I both tested positive for Tay-Sachs. Our doctor recommended we be tested again, however, and the results were negative.
Tragically, some friends in Denver were also tested. Although their results were negative, their little girl was born with Tay-Sachs disease. She died shortly before her fourth birthday.
Prenatal carrier screening is also available for chromosomal abnormalities, like Down syndrome and infectious diseases, including evidence of syphilis infection, rubella seronegative and hepatitis B surface antigen.
Today, multiple screening tests for single gene disorders, chromosomal abnormalities and structural birth defects are routinely offered to all pregnant women. Some choose to end their pregnancy following a diagnosis, but the option is becoming more limited across the nation.
Abortions are now banned with no exceptions in 13 states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. An additional 10 states face legal challenges to new laws passed limiting abortions.
New Mexico does not have any of the major types of abortion restrictions — such as waiting periods, mandated parental involvement or limitations on publicly funded abortions — often found in other states. The state is now serving women from across the country.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order pledging $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care.
New women’s health clinics will bring additional physicians and resources for women to our state.
Similar to the tuberculosis epidemic in which New Mexico established 52 sanatoriums between 1902 and 1937, many health providers moved to our state to provide care when none was available elsewhere.
My grandfather James Henry Winnegar was sent by the Army to Fort Bayard near Silver City when he was diagnosed with TB in 1918 and moved his family to Albuquerque in the 1930s.
In the Thomas Mann’s novel, The Magic Mountain, he described a community devoted exclusively to healing, high in the Swiss Alps.
New Mexico may be such a place.
