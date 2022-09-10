About the time our children begin saying, “No,” we may begin insisting on “Yes.” This is when the power struggles begin.

Unfortunately, power struggles create a disconnect with our children. Parents may feel ineffectual, powerless and discouraged. Children may feel judged, overpowered and not seen.

As a power struggle escalates, it may seem as if something is getting accomplished, but it is not. It is smoke screen of heightened energy. The trash doesn’t get taken out, the dog doesn’t get fed and the homework doesn’t get done.

Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or maggie@wholeheartedparenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.

