This weekend marks the first anniversary of the passing of Tom, my stepfather of 25 years.

I remarked last year that in the weeks leading up to his death and in the months that followed, I was in a robotic state, assisting with the funeral arrangements in two cities, along with a set of bizarre circumstances that made grieving the loss an improbability.

Fast-forward one year, and I cannot believe I find myself in a similar scenario of chaos and logistics requiring detailed attention and not contemplation. It feels like I’m supposed to schedule grief.

Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.

