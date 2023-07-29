This weekend marks the first anniversary of the passing of Tom, my stepfather of 25 years.
I remarked last year that in the weeks leading up to his death and in the months that followed, I was in a robotic state, assisting with the funeral arrangements in two cities, along with a set of bizarre circumstances that made grieving the loss an improbability.
Fast-forward one year, and I cannot believe I find myself in a similar scenario of chaos and logistics requiring detailed attention and not contemplation. It feels like I’m supposed to schedule grief.
I am deeply mindful of death anniversaries. They are the dates that often don’t make the calendars of people outside the family and yet command sensitivity and attention. The fresher the years, the more raw it feels.
The year after someone’s passing is full of firsts. Birthdays, holidays and anniversaries are especially hard, as they remind us of what we’ve lost.
Feelings of isolation are palpable.
There is no timeline or expiration for grief. It’s a steady hum in your heart with the occasional electric shock.
In a previous column on tips for grieving children, I interviewed local nonprofit Gerard’s House, which provides support for families experiencing death and dying. Its website at gerardshouse.org is full of helpful information, including advice for “anniversary grief.” I highly recommend it to those personally experiencing loss and to friends and family who are lending support.
I found the page on “awful firsts” to be especially helpful and have included it here.
- Plan for the anniversary. It may be helpful to know that many people find the anticipation of the anniversary day can be worse than the actual day. As you anticipate the anniversary, you can bring comfort and healing into this day.
Plan what you are going to do ahead of time, even if you plan to be alone, and set yourself up for a “good day.” Let your friends and relatives know in advance what your needs are and how they may be able to help.
- You can celebrate the life of your loved one. The first anniversary of the death is a special day for recognizing your loss. You have not only lost the presence of your loved one, but all of their gifts: the laughter, the love, the shared past and qualities you treasured.
Perhaps you are asking yourself how you can celebrate the life of your loved one on the death anniversary. One family took balloons to the high school track where their son had competed and released them, each with a written personal message.
One widow picnicked by the lake where she sprinkled her husband’s ashes. Another family had an annual dinner in memory of their daughter.
Creating a positive ritual, either alone or shared with others, can give support, healing and meaning to the death anniversary. (Visit gerardshouse.org for an article on “rituals, a way to heal and honor your loved one,” which suggests further ideas.)
- You can celebrate what you have accomplished together. The death anniversary is also a day for acknowledging the living. This certainly includes you. The last 12 months have been demanding. You have handled your loss in the best way you could in order to survive.
Take time to acknowledge the hard journey you’ve been on. Then look ahead to the new life you are creating for yourself. Do something special for yourself — perhaps schedule a massage, a special dinner or a trip to a nurturing place.
- Handle your memories with care. You can choose which parts of the life you shared that you wish to keep and which parts you want to leave behind.
The happiness you experienced with your loved one belongs to you forever. Hold on to those rich memories and give thanks for the life of the person you’ve lost. It may be easier to cope with memories you consciously choose to keep, rather than to have them emerge when you are not prepared to cope with them.
Perhaps you may decide to create a special place to honor your treasured memories, using photos, mementos and a candle. Journaling your memories will also help you in the healing process.
- Letting go doesn’t mean forgetting. Letting go of what used to be is not being disloyal, and it does not mean you have forgotten your loved one. A part of that person will remain within you always.
Letting go means leaving behind the sorrow and pain of grief and choosing to go on. It means you can take with you only those memories and experiences that enhance your ability to grow and expand your capacity for happiness.
- Plan for special support. It may be helpful to join a support group before and after the death anniversary of your loved one. Your local hospice will have support groups that you are welcome to join. Also, if you are accustomed to the Internet, there are special support groups suited to your exact needs.
For my family, this weekend is about supporting each another, which includes my widowed mother, my children and Tom’s children.
Without prompting, my mum was vocal about wanting to mark the occasion with a gathering of friends over dinner and an outing to a historical site with the grandchildren. It feels positive and celebratory.
I don’t think I’ve begun to process the loss, as a year just doesn’t feel that long. It’s more of a “Where is he?” feeling, the disbelief and frustration that he is actually gone from the earthly world.
It feels selfish to say, but Tom’s decline, death and absence have created a lot of work for me, and it’s a reminder that no passing is textbook. Healing is a personal journey and sometimes a messy one.
In an effort to tie up loose ends and help my mother in her next chapter, I’ll be talking some time off. In the meantime, I wish you peace in your heart on whatever journey you’re on.