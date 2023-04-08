Families are in motion this month, either returning from or departing for spring break. The week of Passover and Easter is a particularly busy time.
Pack these travel tips to earn your etiquette points the next time you hit the road.
Question: When you’ve been assigned the middle seat on an airplane, are you entitled to both armrests?
Answer: Absolutely! This is more easily enforced if you’re among friends and family with a gentle elbow jab. However, if you end up sandwiched between strangers, give a friendly “Hello” and stake your claim.
It’s natural for your seatmates’ arms to migrate to your well-earned armrests, given most seat widths are now 17 inches. It’s hard to keep all your parts inside the size of a placemat. You might have to wait for a vacancy and slide back in.
It also might depend on the size of your neighbor, so be empathetic and, above all, polite.
Better yet, ask a gate agent or flight attendant if another seat is available, do your best to book the flight early and pick your desired seat online, especially for long-haul flights. It’s worth paying the extra money to book your desired seat if the alternative is a panic attack. Until then, suck in and cozy in.
Question: When checking out of a hotel, should you leave a gratuity for the housekeeping staff? If not, what level of cleanliness should you leave the room?
Answer: Tipping is usually at the discretion of the guest, but when it comes to housekeeping, keep in mind the extra steps required in the COVID-19 era to keep you and the staff safe. It’s a whole new ballgame now. Hotels and housekeepers are committed to herculean guidelines often using disinfectants and stronger chemical cleaners.
Hotels offering optional or no housekeeping mean a room is often cleaned at the end of the stay when it is far messier and dirtier. On top of this, housekeepers are also charged with disinfecting public spaces throughout the day.
Generally, in the U.S., it’s standard to leave approximately $2 to $5 per day on the desk or bathroom counter in your hotel room for the housekeepers. Up that amount to $8 to $20 per day for four- and five-star properties.
Consider tipping more if there was a food spill, pet hair or extra trash and recycling.
You can leave the cash out each day or in total at the end of your stay. Some hotel rooms provide an envelope for just that. Leave a little note thanking them if they did something special or their level of service made your stay more enjoyable.
You’re also welcome to hand a tip directly to the housekeeper or in an envelope at the front desk asking it to be distributed.
If you find yourself without cash, try to find an ATM in the lobby or nearby and break your bills at the front desk. It’s best to always travel with $1, $5 and $10 bills at the ready for tipping the bellhops, valet and any other hospitality staff who offer you assistance.
The room should be in good order upon departure, even when tipping. Make sure all the towels are gathered in the bathroom, either hanging or on the tub or shower floor. Put all the trash in the bins, clearing the surfaces of any bottles, wrappers and whatnot. If you ordered room service, place all the dishes and accompaniments on the tray or congregated on a table.
Gratuities still make up large percentages of income in the U.S. hospitality industry. Housekeeping is often an invisible profession, and acknowledging their service is a kind gesture.
Question: I think of myself as a very friendly and seasoned flier with my trusty carry-on and comfy travel “uniform,” but I never get upgraded no matter how polite I am. What am I doing wrong?
Answer: I’m wondering how seasoned your “uniform” looks. In order to get bumped to the front of the plane, you have to look the part, but you’re more likely to be considered if you have joined the airline’s loyalty program.
I would start there and try to stick to one or two airlines to accrue more points and rewards. Consider an airline credit card that also earns you points upping your status. You can use the card for all your monthly expenses like utilities, groceries and gas.
I have no doubt you’re personable, but likability is just one part of your presentation. Consider an upgrade to your travel wardrobe by investing in a sleek tote and a clean and unworn roll-aboard suitcase. As for clothing, look for comfortable yet tailored black trousers but not leggings or yoga pants. A knit turtleneck and blazer tie an outfit together. Consider a slip-on loafer, ballet flats or unscuffed shoe.
Typically, I’d advise against sneakers, but they are having a fashion moment and there are many smart-looking options so long as they are not scuffed up.
These items don’t need to be designer or plastered in labels. The key is to look suitable, understated and sophisticated. By all means, pack leggings or track pants to change into, on board, for long-haul flights. You sound like you travel often. The key is to look like you travel often … and up front.