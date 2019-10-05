Photo Feature Passing the time By Luis Sánchez Saturno | The New Mexican 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email A man stands at the Cross of the Martyrs on Thursday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A man stands at the Cross of the Martyrs on Thursday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New MexicanBy Luis Sánchez SaturnoThe New Mexican Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advertisement VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe quiltmaker says she can’t stop following her passion at 103New Mexico begins issuing new standard driver’s licensePopular Santa Fe mechanic hopes to keep his shopSoutheast New Mexico wants its share of the boomFour Santa Fe teachers, three from Capital High, up for prestigious awardGentrification looming in Santa Fe’s Hopewell Mann?Aircraft found in Pecos Wilderness near Mora; no word on occupantsAuthorities search Pecos Wilderness for plane missing after S.F. takeoffMan says Rio Arriba sheriff harassed him over Mexican flag‘A testament to selfless acts’ ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe Subsidized housing projects are a start Growing up Spanglish Canutito hears about ‘Mano Juan Dingas’ Roundhouse Roundup Government transparency? Not for everyone Male candidate withdraws, says New Mexico Senate needs more women