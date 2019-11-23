It’s the biggest travel week of the year, and when it’s finished we will be one month out from Christmas.
The pace is ramping up, and so are many families’ travel itineraries. Pack these tips for a less turbulent trip from departure to arrival.
• Choosing your mood when you wake has a great impact on your travel day. Being positive supports your ability to be kind and patient in times of stress. Good manners go a long way when trouble-shooting missed connections and lost luggage.
• Pack healthy meals and snacks to give you sustenance and stamina, especially when tight connections don’t allow for dining in the terminal.
• Charge every electronic device overnight before departure and pack your chargers in your carry-on.
• Keep a change of clothes or just undies along with prescription medications in your carry-on in the event of delays and cancellations.
• Pad your travel time greatly to allow for traffic and long lines at the airport.
• A minimalist wardrobe with slip-on shoes ensures a smoother trip through security. The fewer layers you have to shed, the quicker. Put loose change and a cellphone in the pocket of a blazer or winter coat and roll it up before sending through the X-ray. Before you leave the house, store chunky jewelry, large buckle belts and other accessories in a zip-lock bag to put on after you clear security. Toiletries must be in packaging of 3 ounces or less — and that does not include a full tube of toothpaste with only 1 ounce left.
• Applying for a Trusted Traveler program such as TSA Pre is a smart way to breeze through security, especially over busy holidays.
• Sort your carry-on at the gate before boarding to avoid a logjam in the aisle. You’ll have exactly what you want at your feet instead of out of reach in the overhead compartment.
• If you can’t lift your roll-aboard into the overhead without relying on the kindness of strangers, reconsider your packing techniques before your next trip.
• The middle seat deserves both arm rests — a perk for being sandwiched in. The aisle and window seats each get the outer arm rest.
• Recline — but only with slow and careful maneuvering after doing a check of the passenger behind you. They may have a drink or laptop on their tray.
• Headphones are a must when listening to an electronic device — no exceptions, especially for kids. Adjust the volume to a setting that only you can hear and not your seatmate.
Flying with kids
• Dress kids in a brightly colored or distinctive top to easily spot them in a crowd.
• Use your smartphone to photograph your child on the day of travel in the event you need assistance locating them.
• Have a plan if you become separated. Teach basic knowledge and age-appropriate safety instructions, such as memorizing the parent or guardian’s first and last name and their 10-digit cellphone number. Teach kids how to ask for help from a person in uniform, a cashier or another parent with child. Airport staff will be able to call or page a parent or law enforcement. Pin a laminated or non-ripping card to your littlest child’s clothing with your name and cellphone number. Try to limit the child’s personal information, including personalized backpacks, on the body of the child.
• Use washrooms near the gate before boarding to limit the trips to the lavatory onboard.
• Exercise and exhaust your child in the terminal. Some airports have designated play areas.
• To avoid ear discomfort at takeoff and landing, nurse an infant or use a pacifier or something to chew, sip or swallow to help clear ears.
• Dog waste bags are the perfect size for storing a stinky diaper.
• Make activities last by doling out one at a time to sustain attention spans, throwing in a surprise new gift.
• Bring an extra set of clothes for the kiddos and yourself in case of leaks, spills and spit-up.
“Thank” and “you” are powerful words. They show recognition and warmth. The team required to make your travel happen deserves respect and gratitude, especially when working over a holiday weekend. I never go through security or board a plane without acknowledging crew with eye contact and a greeting.
Preparation, patience and a positive attitude help you and your fellow travelers have a smooth journey all year long.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Send your comments and conundrums to hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.
