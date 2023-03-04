John-Rosemond

Question: I recently read an article by a parenting expert who said adults need to earn the respect of children. That seems like one more progressive attempt to undermine parental authority. I believe children should respect adults no matter what. Don’t you agree?

Answer: No, I don’t agree. You’re saying, in effect, that respect is an entitlement due adults because they’re — what? Bigger? Older? Employed? Went through college?

The crucial issue is not whether a person occupies a position of authority (boss, commander, parent); it is whether they exercise authority in a manner that deserves respect.

