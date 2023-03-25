“Play is the language of children” is a quote that gave me pause recently when I was writing about the topic of death and dying from a child’s perspective.
I spoke with Gerard’s House Executive Director Nicole Maes-Gonzales, the source of that quote, about the organization’s programs and advice for families faced with this challenging situation.
Gerard’s House is a grief counseling center in Santa Fe that offers services for kids and families. It offers literature, weekly peer support groups and the Stepping Stones mobile service for those with a terminally ill or dying loved one.
I had reached out to the center after reading a post on social media about a mother’s concern about her 9-year-old daughter after attending an open-casket funeral.
“I was completely unprepared to see it was an open casket service, and while I did my best to keep the kiddo with me and in the back of the room, she definitely saw the body and couldn’t stop looking at it. … Do you have any advice on how to move forward?” wrote the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous.
Having just had a similar experience, I reached out to the mother directly to share my story and advice.
At the visitation for my stepfather, our children’s only grandfather whom they were very close to, there was also an open casket. It was a first for our children. My husband and I spoke about it in advance and both felt comfortable with the children approaching the casket if they were comfortable doing so.
My 5-year-old daughter was curious and asked to go up. We did our best to explain that although grandpa had passed away, we could see him at peace, in his favorite and recognizable clothes. The children had already prepared drawings, keepsakes for him to be buried with, that were placed around the coffin. We checked in with them during the moment of viewing and held their hands. This ritual is common in many faiths, and I was comforted by the fact that a gaggle of young cousins arrived and also paid their respects. It was not their first rodeo.
Normalizing death and finding the special moments around it, reflecting on it and literally staring death in the face is a teachable moment. If handled properly, it sets the course for an authentic connection to the topic.
My daughter lost her first tooth in the funeral home that afternoon, feet away from her deceased grandpa. Later on, the cousins ran circles through the funeral home chasing one another through bouts of laughter. And now she thinks of this event with fondness.
Which brings me back to that quote, “Play is the language of children.” A child’s response to someone’s passing can look like many different things.
For that concerned mother, this can still be a teachable moment to talk about faith, rituals, seeing a body at peace and healing. Sharing stories with one another about their loved one and learning new ones can soften what seemed like a worrying event.
Going forward, when speaking generally about death, use these tips from my experience and Gerard’s House to create a healthy relationship with the passing of a loved one.
Be simple, gentle and truthful, using terms like “he died” or “death” rather than inaccurate terms like “a long sleep” or “gone to a better place” that create confusion. Words like love, grief and healing are part of the conversation.
Death can be described as “Their bodies don’t work anymore” or “The body doesn’t feel or hurt.”
Reassure a child that someone will always be there to take care of them.
A child may have a big reaction or none at all. They may ask repetitive questions, which is a form of processing. Whatever the response, be accepting because there is no right or wrong way to react.
Reflect on the deceased person’s life through photographs, belongings, reading an obituary and sharing memories with one another. In the weeks, months and years following, you can still help normalize the passing of someone by acknowledging their birthday, special moments and holidays (i.e. setting up photos or an ofrenda). It’s also important to balance closure with moving forward with the spirit of a loved one.
To prepare for a funeral and service, parents and caregivers may contact the director to ask if the casket will be open and to even arrange a tour in advance. The visual layout of the room can be described to a child with regard to casket placement, flowers, a guest book and photographs so they know what to expect. A service can be described as a quiet affair, with readings, singing and a talk by a member of the clergy.
Never force your child to do something they don’t want to do at a funeral or service. If the casket is open, the child can choose whether to go up or not. You can tell them they may touch the hand, face or body and that it may feel cool or hard.
Grief can feel like a roller coaster and look like crying, aching and even children playing.
A child’s perception of death is often shaped by your teaching and reactions to that event. The concept is often less intense for children than adults, but we can help them feel it’s not scary.
Gerard’s House or a grief counselor can provide support to the entire family when the death of a loved one feels insurmountable. For a child, a death can have long-term effects, positive or negative.
Grief is a wound that does not heal with a Band-Aid. Be honest with children that it will take time but that feeling is a form of healing.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.