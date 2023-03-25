“Play is the language of children” is a quote that gave me pause recently when I was writing about the topic of death and dying from a child’s perspective.

I spoke with Gerard’s House Executive Director Nicole Maes-Gonzales, the source of that quote, about the organization’s programs and advice for families faced with this challenging situation.

Gerard’s House is a grief counseling center in Santa Fe that offers services for kids and families. It offers literature, weekly peer support groups and the Stepping Stones mobile service for those with a terminally ill or dying loved one.

