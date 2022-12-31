Reflections and goals inform our resolutions at the start of the new year.

The past few years have been defined by the pandemic, a common thread that, like climate change, binds us to every reach of the planet. There is no one place or culture that has not felt the effects and limitations of COVID-19.

This year is no different in that we accept the illness is likely to throw a wrench, or more, in our social, academic and professional lives. Some of us are likely to throw caution to the wind and get on with it casually, while the rest of us remain guarded but move forward, for as we know too well, time is a force we have no control over.

Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.

