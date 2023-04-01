John-Rosemond

John Rosemond

 PABLO ALCALA

In 1993, the Clinton administration signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, an international treaty that extends to children the rights to associate with whom they please and have access to all forms of media, among other head-scratchers. Thankfully, the U.S. remains the only U.N. member state not to have ratified the document.

I subsequently channeled my indignation into a counter-document titled “Rosemond’s Bill of Rights for Children.” Recently, numerous folks have requested I reprint it. So in tribute to civilized behavior, I give you the short list of a child’s rights.

Article 1: Because it is the most character-building word in the English language, children have the right to hear their parents say “no” at least three times a day, every day.

