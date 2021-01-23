On crisp January days for the past few years, I’ve attended the local Women’s March, a protest and political rally highlighting women’s rights, held simultaneously in cities around the world. I took my children, ages 3 and 4 months, respectively, to the first one in 2017 and in the years following.
To some, one might think it an early age, but the point was twofold — to march for their futures and to introduce them to the right to protest. It was important to me that they understood why we do it, what it looks like and how to conduct one’s self.
Introducing protest codes of conduct to one’s children is not so different than reinforcing rules of behavior at home and out in the world. There’s no child in the world who doesn’t appreciate waving a prop and having their voice heard. When done properly, there’s usually a positive outcome, no matter how little it may seem.
My mother marched against nuclear power plants in the 1970s. There are photographs of her and what looks like hundreds of protesters with signs high in the air. She led by example, and the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
But never did she or I get so enraged as to vandalize property, or to wish harm or cause harm to people with differing opinions.
There is protest and there is right and wrong. You want to fight for causes that are on the right side of history. When marchers chant to hang people, while beating and killing innocent souls, they have lost all sense of code, civility and thus the right to be heard.
But to an impressionable person, they also led by example. Our kids are watching.
President George Washington’s Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior opens with, “Every action done in company ought to be with respect to those that are present.” Etiquette and manners helped inspire the code of conduct by which he established a nation.
In a time of such tumult and political divide, how do we inspire our children to develop and live by their own moral code of conduct?
Making Caring Common is a project run by Harvard University’s graduate school of education. Its aim is to strengthen the abilities of parents and caretakers, schools, and community members to develop caring, ethical children in their day-to-day interactions.
In one study they found that 80 percent of youths valued achievement and happiness over concern for others. And it is this prioritizing of personal success over kindness that leads to negative behavior.
As parents, we say we want well-behaved kids, but this study points to what it calls a rhetoric/reality gap. We aren’t practicing what we preach. Youth were three times more likely to agree with the statement: “My parents are prouder if I get good grades in my classes than if I’m a caring community member in class and school.”
Here are strategies the Making Caring Common project offers to help us all have kindness in common.
- Make caring for others a priority. Hold children to high ethical expectations. Instead of saying to your kids: “The most important thing is that you’re happy,” say, “The most important thing is that you’re kind.” Make sure that your older children always address others respectfully, even when they’re tired, distracted or angry.
- Provide opportunities for children to practice caring and gratitude. Daily repetition — whether it’s helping a friend with homework, helping around the house or having a classroom job — make caring second nature.
- Expand your child’s circle of concern. Make sure your children are friendly and grateful with the people in their daily lives, such as a bus driver or a waitress. They also need to consider how their decisions, such as quitting a sports team or a band, can ripple out. Use a newspaper or TV story to encourage your child to think about hardships faced by children in another country.
- Be a strong moral role model and mentor. Children learn ethical values by watching the actions of adults they respect. Model caring for others by doing community service at least once a month. Even better, do this service with your child.
- Guide children in managing destructive feelings. We need to teach children that all feelings are OK, but some ways of dealing with them are not helpful. To calm down: Ask your child to stop, take a deep breath through the nose and exhale through the mouth, and count to five. Practice when your child is calm. Then, when you see her getting upset, remind her about the steps and do them with her.
A presidential inaugural address is about setting the tone for the next four years. And, boy, did we need a change in tone, no matter who won. The line that stood out for me by President Joe Biden was, “We must end this uncivil war,” followed by a call for unity.
In a recent study, Making Caring Common found that “contrary to what is commonly imagined, Americans are not completely locked in ideological bubbles. Most Americans are hopeful that the country can overcome its deep political divisions. Most also are willing to have conversations with those they disagree with if they feel respected. The key is creating the conditions for respect across political difference.”
These conditions and “a more perfect union” require a standard of conduct modeled from the White House to our house. It asks of us to continuously strive towards a better version of ourselves.
Protest often results in incremental change, a glacially slow pace for a “need it now” culture, but a forward-moving one to benefit those to come. How you present your views determines how they will be received.
Get loud, huff and puff, just don’t blow the house down in the process.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.