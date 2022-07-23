I made a mistake in high school. After procrastinating on starting a book report, I was faced with reading Moby Dick in one night.
There was a lot of skimming and not much retention going on.
Because my parents did not intervene or create any shame by judging this mistake, it become a clean learning experience. The discomfort of it all taught me to plan my time better. This mistake became a friend.
Many times, we do not treat mistakes as friends. They are viewed as bad things that happen if we are not constantly vigilant. They are something to hide, fear or avoid at all costs. If we make a mistake, we anticipate being judged or scorned.
Treating mistakes as friends has a world of benefits. We become better decision-makers by being willing to take healthy risks. We avoid internal criticism that chips away at our self-worth. We also are better models for our children. Our mistakes become a place of discovery, a source of resilience, and a motivator for change rather than source of shame. How do we begin to make friends with our mistakes?
Remember your innocence and remember the innocence of your child — especially your teen — when they make a mistake. Leave out the blame and shame. Shaming someone, including yourself, about a mistake will not lead to positive steps; however, showing compassion and self-compassion will. The shame around being judged for making a mistake can be crippling.
Mistakes are about a behavior, not about who you are. Get curious about the mistake and the decisions that led to it. It is not about your character. It is about decisions that you made, such as my decision in high school to put off reading Moby Dick.
Did that decision mean I was stupid or lazy?
No, it meant that I highly underestimated the time needed to do the work.
Ask yourself, “How will I do this differently the next time?” or “What can I learn from this?” or “What is the outcome that I desire? How will I set it up so that things turn out the way that I prefer?”
Vulnerably talk about your mistakes with your family. That will make mistakes softer, forgivable, more human, more humane. It will dispel shame. It will make you real as a person in your child’s eyes rather than someone who is infallible. It will open the door to your child vulnerably talking about decision-making and mistakes with you.
Befriend the part of you that reacts to a mistake. There may be a part of you that arises or gets triggered when you make a mistake. That part may show up even when you think of a past mistake about which you judge yourself harshly. Sit with that part and listen. How does it feel? What would that part like you to know? How has this part supported or protected you? Doing this may sound totally weird, and yet, this practice can increase your friendship with your mistakes.
If this practice feels frightening or you would like assistance, please speak with a coach or therapist. I am happy to answer any questions you might have.
Your relationship with your mistakes is a game changer. It can alter the course of your life. How you manage and talk about mistakes can alter the course of your child’s life. It benefits us all to treat mistakes as friends, with compassion, kindness and grace.