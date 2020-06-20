If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s to be fluid and loosen our expectations.
But there’s one faux pas with little wiggle room for error these days: not wearing a mask or face covering in public.
One mask doesn’t fit all. Luckily, there are many variations, including face shields, that accommodate different face shapes, ages and medical conditions.
The state mandate and Santa Fe city ordinance make it clear that wearing masks is of the utmost importance for the health of the community. But with the reopening of restaurants, it’s not entirely clear how to incorporate the mask into your meal.
A local restaurateur recently contacted me to help with wording on mask signage so patrons know what to expect. As locals and tourists venture out to eat after a three-month hiatus, there is confusion about when to remove a mask for dining.
After interviewing restaurant staff, the consensus is for patrons to wear masks into a restaurant and keep them on until an order has been placed. At that point, it is acceptable to place your mask on your lap under the napkin, on the seat, or in a pocket or handbag. Anytime you leave the table (bathroom, exiting), place the mask back on.
When it comes to mask enforcement or compliance, the important thing is to lend a guiding hand rather than wag a finger.
New Mexico has been on a relatively good trajectory, flattening the curve and meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening businesses and other public settings. It behooves locals and visitors to join us on this forward-moving path, which will help facilitate the increased occupancy and openings of the very restaurants and attractions that entice people to Santa Fe in the first place.
Wearing a mask doesn’t always feel good, but y’all can feel good about wearing one. Hospitality and retail industries can help share a unified and positive message about the mask requirement to customers rather than alienating them. Essential workers, such as servers, need to be and feel safe in their working environments.
Staff should feel empowered to explain mask policies to guests, but to alleviate pressure on them, the message needs to come in the form of a citywide campaign created by local government, restaurants and hospitality associations. All food establishments should display welcoming and cohesive-looking signage, establishing the same standard and experience for diners across town.
While restaurants are meeting their end of the bargain when it comes to safety and protocol, I’d feel more confident about venturing out if tourists and patrons knew what their responsibilities were and committed to them.
I’m not alone in this thinking in my circle of friends near and far. There are many of us who haven’t wanted to reengage in the restaurant scene.
“There hasn’t been a lot of impetus for us to go out,” said Yon Hudson, a museum shop director and local DJ. The need to see and be seen has been “taken down a notch.”
Hudson and his husband, graphic designer Alex Hanna, haven’t felt the urge to go out and grab a burger unless it’s takeout.
“I’m a bit hesitant because of all the tourists coming.” said a concerned Hudson.
What would entice them to venture out to one of Santa Fe’s many fine offerings? The open-air patio is “a big-ticket item.” Many feel outside seating is less risky than the confines of indoor dining.
Instead, Hudson and Hanna have been attending or hosting socially distanced dinner parties with close friends.
While my own family is yet to start hosting gatherings, we’ve enjoyed lingering longer at the table this spring and summer. We aren’t grabbing a meal on the go because we have nowhere to go. And there’s no rushing because there is nothing to be late for. Our family works and plays from home now.
After months of social isolation, we are craving outside human contact, though. I miss the tangible experience of seeing one’s face in person, feeling the energy of a group and sitting down to share a meal together.
As people learned more about COVID-19 and safety measures, they started exploring what the “new normal” dinner party looked like. Perfectly timed with summer’s warm temperatures, hosts started seeing portals, porches and backyards not only as the natural entertaining area of our homes but the only area to meet the safety criteria.
There is great intent when gathering now like a special occasion. COVID-19 has made it a big deal to leave the house and to welcome people into our houses.
“It’s a trust-building exercise,” Hudson said.
Although our friends and family are the same old crew, greeting and gathering looks very different in the COVID-19 era.
“I’ve encountered a pretty uniform response,” Hudson said. Hugging and kissing are out; dining outdoors 6 feet apart is in.
“I stay outside unless invited in and keep my distance. I also ask in advance if my hosts would like for me to wear a mask,” said Cyndi Conn, an arts nonprofit director.
Her list of hostess gifts is more curated now, suggesting flowers or veggies from the garden or a homemade creation like her signature origami animals. With many people using stay-at-home time to clear out clutter, gifts are even more thoughtfully selected with an emphasis on craft and simplicity.
Here is a menu of ideas for dinner party etiquette in the COVID-19 era:
u As hosts, lay out your dinner party protocol when inviting guests, so they know exactly what to expect. As guests, ask any pertinent questions when you RSVP.
u Set up your seating arrangement in advance, spacing guests (or couples) 6 feet apart from one another. Inviting guests to sit right away prevents accidental drift and awkward positioning.
u Arrive with your mask on and remove after you’ve settled into your physically distanced zone.
u Dedicate one person to tend bar to limit the number of people handling bottles and to avoid congregating too closely.
u Invite guests to bring their own food, utensils, dinnerware and drinks to avoid any cross contamination and to stay fully contained in your area.
u Leave a bottle of sanitizer out for guests to use.
u When hosting, keep disinfectant in the bathroom for guests to spray down surfaces after use. Consider individual guest towels, paper or terry, to avoid sharing.
We all have different comfort levels when it comes to dining and reentering society during COVID-19. But one thing is for sure, spending time with good friends over a meal has greater meaning and healing powers than ever before.
If donning a mask or sitting 6 feet apart provides that nourishment for the soul, I’m ready to place my order.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.
