Janna Vidisheva Warren, a piano teacher in Los Alamos and Santa Fe, has been named the 2022 Teacher of the Year by the Professional Music Teachers of New Mexico. She received the award at the organization’s state conference Friday in Clovis.

Warren is an active member of the Los Alamos Music Teachers Association, the Music Teachers National Association and its affiliate, Professional Music Teachers of New Mexico.

She began to study piano at the age of 11 in her hometown of Bishkek, Kyrgystan, where she eventually received a master’s degree in piano performance from the Biskek Institute of Art. She taught privately in Bishkek and performed in recitals and in chamber music concerts.

