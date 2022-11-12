Janna Vidisheva Warren, a piano teacher in Los Alamos and Santa Fe, has been named the 2022 Teacher of the Year by the Professional Music Teachers of New Mexico. She received the award at the organization’s state conference Friday in Clovis.
Warren is an active member of the Los Alamos Music Teachers Association, the Music Teachers National Association and its affiliate, Professional Music Teachers of New Mexico.
She began to study piano at the age of 11 in her hometown of Bishkek, Kyrgystan, where she eventually received a master’s degree in piano performance from the Biskek Institute of Art. She taught privately in Bishkek and performed in recitals and in chamber music concerts.
She came to New Mexico 20 years ago and earned a public school teaching credential and began teaching music to kindergartners, then started her own piano studio. She continues to teach 20 or more students in Los Alamos and Santa Fe.
Throughout her years of teaching in New Mexico, Warren has been a role model of mentoring and service in professional music organizations at local, district and state levels.
She has been president of the Los Alamos Music Teachers Association for the last six years. She also has worked with local media to highlight accomplishments of piano students and their teachers.
Warren is an active member of the Professional Music Teachers of New Mexico Board, serving as chair of its Performance Evaluation Program and working with teachers throughout the state to provide qualified judges for their auditions and all the certificates, trophies and other materials for each audition center.