The Santa Fe-based Life Center Foundation will present a $20,000 award to a nonprofit that is serving New Mexico children and families during the pandemic.
Leadership Award finalists include:
- The Santa Fe Children’s Museum, which supports a community garden tended by children to homeless shelters.
- Think New Mexico, which works to improve education in low-income communities.
- St. Elizabeth Family Shelter, which provides emotional support and cultural programs for homeless children.
- Performance Santa Fe, which offers statewide jazz and tutorial online programs for elementary school children.
Since 2002, Life Center Foundation has provided more than $400,000 in grant awards to some of New Mexico’s best nonprofits.
