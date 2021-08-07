On this final day of Olympic competition and the closing ceremonies, my family is experiencing utter fatigue and impending withdrawal. We have spectator overload.
For two weeks we have channel-surfed late into the night watching live events, been introduced to new sports and subjected our children to viewing and repeated oohing and aahing of “ollies” and “shootovers.”
Whatever your views of the Summer and Winter Games, there is a reverence for athletes who commit themselves to their craft and lessons to be shared with our youth.
The Olympics are an ideal opportunity to engage young and future athletes in a conversation about sportsmanship. When they see it on display, from good sports to sore losers, ask them what they think of it and why.
Our children are 8 and 4 now, and these are the first Summer Games they may remember seeing, given the five-year gap due to the pandemic.
For my family, every event offered teachable moments, from seeing the flags and colorful uniforms representing the athletes’ nations, which always led to us looking it up on a map, to what it meant to be on the Refugee Olympic Team.
Some standout messages we found appropriate to share with our children were about mental health and team camaraderie.
When Simone Biles announced she was withdrawing from a number of competitions due to mental health concerns, it opened the door to conversations about how our emotions and mental well-being are a part of our overall wellness. It came on the heels of Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the Wimbledon tennis tournament in June for the same reasons. This is a topic that is here to stay — and for good reason.
While our kids may not become professional athletes, they will undoubtedly encounter demands and challenges that sacrifice their well-being.
Biles put her health and safety first in a culture that glorifies winning. She treated her mental health the same as a physical injury. It will encourage young people to express when they need help and not to be ashamed to do so. Her withdrawal demonstrated immense courage, and it showed that success is not the endgame and that love and support will shine through.
It was also a reminder to parents to balance their own motivations about a child’s accomplishments and how they reach them.
The other message we thought important to share with our children was how a family is formed out of a team, in this case coaches and fellow athletes.
Because of the pandemic, there were no spectators allowed at the 2020 Tokyo Games, and that meant athletes did not have the on-site support of their friends and family in the stands. It made the bond between the team members even stronger and showed how relationships are built outside of family.
We were particularly moved by watching women’s skateboarding, although many of the participants seemed to be ages 12 and 13.
After every ride, the athletes’ exuberant greetings from fellow competitors was inspiring and illustrated the essence of sportsmanship. It set an example for all athletes and especially the young audience watching the games.
From skateboarding to equestrian sports, we were also in awe of the age spans represented. Within individual sporting events, ages might range from preteen to mid-60s. It was a good message that sports transcend age and unify generations. And more importantly, sports transcend race.
Sports bring people together, no matter race or demographic, when it comes to both fans and athletes. And this year, more than 160 openly lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer athletes participated in the Tokyo Olympics, making this year’s Games the most inclusive ever.
There’s something for everyone while watching the Olympics, and the takeaways of sportsmanship, inclusiveness and well-being are a good game plan to follow in real life — athlete or not.
