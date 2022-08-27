Eight years ago, I published my first column in The New Mexican.
Ray Rivera, the editor at the time, had rejected my first six submissions but encouraged me to keep trying.
He loved my idea for the Understanding Disability column and especially liked that I would write at no cost to the newspaper. I wanted to get paid for the work, so I convinced the Southwest ADA Center to add the column to my contract with the organization.
My friend, Benjamin Schuster, a retired professor of political science and former Washington lobbyist, then helped me learn to write in a less academic and more plainspoken way.
After all these years, I’ve decided to cut back on the column’s frequency, but I will continue to write because there is still a need to better understand disability, which affects people in all professions, and across all races, religions, ethnicities and sexual orientations.
Politically, people with disabilities are similar to the general population.
They are still the poorest, least employed and most segregated minority in America.
Anyone can have a disability, and a disability can occur at any point in a person’s life.
As people get older, many will develop problems with hearing and seeing, and experience chronic illnesses like hypertension, diabetes, arthritis and memory loss.
In 2020 inflation-adjusted dollars, a household including a person with a disability had median earnings of $25,000 compared to $37,000 for households with no members with a disability.
That same year, those with a disability required 28 percent more income to obtain the same standard of living as those without a disability because many disability expenses are not covered by insurance or government programs.
Most people who have a disability or chronic health condition are protected from discrimination by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The federal legislation has improved accessibility for people with disabilities in education, transportation, health care, community life and employment.
Anyone with a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities, anyone who has a history or record of such an impairment and anyone who is perceived by others as having such an impairment are covered by the ADA.
Still, many people with disabilities or serious health conditions have been forced out of the workforce or lacked the support to remain in their own homes or participate in community life.
Sadness, worry, despair and anger are common emotions after receiving a diagnosis of a serious illness or disability, but it is important to remind ourselves that these emotions are temporary.
I experienced some of these emotions when I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.
I had not had a PSA — or prostate-specific antigen test — since 2012. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force had advised physicians in 2011 not to offer PSA-based screening for men over age 55, and my doctors followed their protocol.
The task force changed its recommendation in 2018, raising the age to end testing to 70, but by that time many men like me had developed more advanced cancers.
My prostate cancer is now in remission after radiation and hormone treatment with no long-term side effects.
I have written about my experiences with cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and the accompanying autoimmune hemolytic anemia, which caused fatigue. I itched all over and lost 10 pounds.
After four weekly immunoglobulin infusions, however, my red blood count was up to normal again and the abnormal white blood lymphocytes were down. My leukemia has not required treatment yet, and I gained the weight back.
Doing my own medical research and writing about my treatment experience has been therapeutic.
Andy Winnegar has spent his career in rehabilitation and is based in Santa Fe as a training associate for the Southwest ADA Center. Contact him at winnegar.com.