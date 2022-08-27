Eight years ago, I published my first column in The New Mexican.

Ray Rivera, the editor at the time, had rejected my first six submissions but encouraged me to keep trying.

He loved my idea for the Understanding Disability column and especially liked that I would write at no cost to the newspaper. I wanted to get paid for the work, so I convinced the Southwest ADA Center to add the column to my contract with the organization.

Andy Winnegar has spent his career in rehabilitation and is based in Santa Fe as a training associate for the Southwest ADA Center. Contact him at winnegar.com.

