DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: Family Tree is an amazing and hilarious show. With all the characters from the newest movie, this show is sure to get you laughing.
This show is about the prehistoric Croods living with the Bettermans. While the kids get along, the adults have their fair share of mishaps as they learn how to live together on a farm. In one episode they try to capture the punch monkeys. In another, they get Dawn’s grr back.
This show is so fun to watch because of its humor. No matter how many mishaps they make, they are always back for more, and that makes this show engaging. It has an amazing group of voice actors.
Kelly Marie Tran reprises her role as Dawn; A.J. Locascio reprises his role as Thunk from Dawn of the Croods. The new voice cast features Amy Landecker as Ugga, Kiff VandenHeuvel as Grug, Ally Dixon as Eep, Artemis Pebdani as Gran, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil and Amy Rosoff as Hope.
All the voice talent excels at making the Croods sound prehistoric and the Bettermans sound “evolved,” as Hope would put it.
Another great thing is the design of the farm they live on. It looks so amazing, like something you would want to live in, but if you look closer, it is made out of things that were found in prehistoric times. The wall, the house and “The System” are made from bamboo and vines. The house is in a tree.
The message of this show is anyone can get along, no matter how different they are.
I give The Croods: Family Tree 4.5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 6 to 14, plus adults can watch it with their kids on movie night. This is available on Hulu and Peacock.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.