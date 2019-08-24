The Angry Birds Movie 2 is an amazing sequel about a large group of birds who live on an island called Bird Island. These birds are always trying to fight their rivals, the pigs, who live on an opposite island called Pig Island.
The first Angry Birds movie was about how the rivalry between the islands first began. In this movie, while the two islands are still at war, a third island of eagles decides to join in, but in a more destructive fashion. The two enemy islands now must team up to stop the eagles from destroying them both.
In this film, there is a subplot about three cute hatchlings who accidently lose some eggs while playing around. Throughout the movie, it shows them trying their best to bring them back home safely before their parents realize what they have done.
This movie is based on a popular game by Rovio Entertainment called Angry Birds. In the game, you play as the birds and use a giant slingshot to take back eggs from the pigs. The slingshot and other items from the game are replicated in the movie in some appealing animation.
Throughout the movie, there are a lot of different references to old TV shows and movies. For example, the way Red builds his team is similar to the character introductions in Ocean’s 11. I found this cool and funny.
My favorite scene in this movie is when the three hatchlings are trying to get the eggs off a cloud. They miss it and keep going up higher and higher. As they leave the planet and enter space, the song “Major Tom” by David Bowie starts playing. This scene is hilarious because the animated characters are put in front of a realistic space picture and they look completely out of place.
My favorite character in this film is Chuck. I like him because he is very fast and almost instantly gets things done.
The message of this movie is that sometimes you need to work with your enemies to win.
I rate this movie 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 4 to 18 because there are a bunch of different jokes that will appeal to kids and adults.
‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’
The Art Of Racing in the Rain is a fantastic movie. Some scenes are very emotionally heavy, and I don’t believe this film is suitable for young kids. There are parts that a younger child simply will not understand.
Plus, there are scenes that are hard to watch and a few that are just plain scary. I definitely would not let my 8-year-old brother watch this movie.
The storyline is about a dog, Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner) who belongs to a race car driver named Denny (Milo Venimiglia).
As Denny starts to have a family, Enzo is not pleased to have other people in the apartment. But as time goes on and the family gets bigger, Enzo warms up to everyone.
The casting in this movie is amazing. Denny’s girlfriend, Eve, is played by Amanda Seyfried. I love Costner’s voice as Enzo. He sounds just like what I think Enzo would sound like if he could actually speak.
The production values are quite high. One example is the dog’s training, which was done by Bonnie Judo. The dog almost seems part human. He stands on his back legs, barks like he is speaking and more.
The casting is well done, too. I was particularly impressed by the actresses who play the younger and older versions of Denny’s daughter.
There are a lot of funny parts in this film, but there are just as many sad parts. I laughed, cried, gasped and had so many different emotions throughout the film. You might want to bring your tissues. And, oddly enough, after you see this film, you will never feel the same way about Zebras again. There are also a lot of surprising parts, too, so be ready.
I give The Art of Racing in the Rain 3.5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 13 and up.