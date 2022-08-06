WheretheCrawdads.poster.jpg
Courtesy image

Where the Crawdads Sing is a great movie that kept me on the edge of my seat from start to finish. The acting is terrific and the excitement and suspense of the plot are incredible.

I love a roller coaster of a good mystery and highly recommend this one.

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the book by Delia Owens. It follows the life of a young woman, Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) who survives growing up in the marshlands of North Carolina by herself. Although she is considered an outsider and does not fit in with the people of the surrounding town, she finds a way to persevere. A major turning point in her life occurs when she becomes the prime suspect of a crime.

