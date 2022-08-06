Where the Crawdads Sing is a great movie that kept me on the edge of my seat from start to finish. The acting is terrific and the excitement and suspense of the plot are incredible.
I love a roller coaster of a good mystery and highly recommend this one.
Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the book by Delia Owens. It follows the life of a young woman, Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) who survives growing up in the marshlands of North Carolina by herself. Although she is considered an outsider and does not fit in with the people of the surrounding town, she finds a way to persevere. A major turning point in her life occurs when she becomes the prime suspect of a crime.
Edgar-Jones brings Kya’s character to life very powerfully. When we first see her, she is shy and reserved; she rarely leaves the marshes. Kya enjoys the beauty of nature and loves drawing pictures of insects. As a person who loves nature, I really appreciate the scenery in the film with the details of the water, grasses and plants. It is beautiful.
Although the movie takes place in the 1960s, the attire is similar to what people wear today and seems realistic.
My favorite part of the film is the ending when the truth about the murder is revealed. My sister and I enjoyed discussing the outcome of the story. There are so many possible outcomes, it is interesting to see the many different interpretations from other people. This will definitely be a conversation piece for me and my friends for a while.
The message of the movie Where the Crawdads Sing shows how being abandoned by the people you love impacts your life and relationships. Although Kya survived on her own and created a life for herself, she never had the opportunity to deal with her past and how it affects her life in the present.
You should be aware that there are some very suggestive sexual scenes in this film that make it unsuitable for younger children. I felt quite uncomfortable seeing those myself.
I give Where the Crawdads Sing 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 18 to adult.