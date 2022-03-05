I like Uncharted because it is based on the 2007 PlayStation video game of the same name.
You never know who to trust in this action-packed, two-hour treasure-hunt game turned movie. Uncharted is about the adventures of treasure hunter and fortune seeker Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) as he discovers the truth behind a mythical treasure during his journey with Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).
Wahlberg and Holland work masterfully well together, while Antonio Banderas as villain Santiago Moncad will stop at nothing to get what he wants, including killing his own father.
You don’t have to be a video game fan to enjoy this treasure-hunting movie.
Director Ruben Fleischer expressed that Holland, as the younger version of the video character Nathan Drake, is a key to making a movie adaptation that offers something for gamers and newcomers alike.
The moral of this film is to be very careful who you trust. Don’t trust anyone — only yourself and your instincts.
The audience will confirm my statement when watching the movie: Every character pursues same goal — the mystical treasure — and they will do anything and everything in order to get it, even if that means they have to kill.
I give Uncharted 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it to ages 12 to 18, plus adults. If you are an Uncharted video game fan, you will recognize a special cameo appearance that you just have to “listen” for.
