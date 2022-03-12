Turning Red is a vivid and dazzling animated story of friendship, parenting, adolescence and boy bands.
Director Domee Shi makes her feature film directorial debut and gives us her unique take on puberty and parenting. Kids and adults alike will find this movie enjoyable, given the relevancy of the topics and relatability of the characters.
Set in Toronto in 2002, this beautifully animated movie follows Meilin “Mei” Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a confident 13-year-old girl who is torn between staying her overprotective mother’s obedient daughter and being an independent person with her own interests. And if that is not enough, whenever she feels a powerful emotion, she turns into a giant, fluffy red panda.
The world-building is phenomenal, specifically that of the boy band that Mei and her friends are obsessed with. The band, 4-Town, perfectly captures the essence of a boy band with corny love songs, crazy fanatics and, of course, cute boys.
Along with that, Turning Red captures the complexity of mother-daughter relationships across generations with both comedy and drama.
The animation is visually stunning, as it mixes Eastern and Western animation techniques to make a fresh, new style while still staying true to Pixar’s recognizable animation form and style.
My favorite performances are that of Sandra Oh (Ming) and Chiang because there is such a strong chemistry between the characters in how the actors portray a real-life, genuine relationship.
The message of the movie is to honor your parents, but make sure to be your own person while doing so. The movie animates the idea of suppressing your emotions and personality for others. It also highlights the power of friendship and the key role it plays in your life.
I give Turning Red 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 7 to 18, plus adults. Turning Red was released Friday exclusively on Disney+.
