The breathtaking film Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is absolutely stunning, from the actors to the set.
It has a beautiful soundtrack by Lorne Balfe including Lady Gaga’s song, “Hold My Hand.” The special effects and the different sounds that go with it make you think you’re actually there. I was definitely on the edge of my seat.
The story features Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. With 30 years under his belt as a top Navy aviator, Mitchell is back. Now he’s training the graduates for a very special and scary assignment in which no one knows if they will return home. Maverick must now confront many of his ghosts and fears, which means there will be sacrifices from those who he chooses to fly.
Top Gun: Maverick is my official favorite movie — not only is one of the leading characters Tom Cruise, but the original Top Gun film was a phenomenon and No. 1 in the world in 1986. The special effects in this sequel are absolutely everything. l didn’t feel like I was watching a movie — I felt like I was part of it. The wonderful cast, the camera work and everything else is very sharp.
The message of this film is to not always think about the consequences of something, but instead to just do it. Kind of like: Go for it! Don’t be scared — we have to live our lives to the fullest.
Top Gun: Maverick has some sequences of intense action, and some strong language, but otherwise it doesn’t have anything to look out for. This is honestly a really good movie to watch with the family, but maybe not with the little ones.
I give Top Gun: Maverick 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 9 to 18, plus adults.
By Katherine S.
KIDS FIRST! film critic, age 14
Top Gun: Maverick is a high-octane, action-packed movie with secret missions, crazy “dogfighting” and a message about facing your fears.
Given the spectacular cinematography, I would highly recommend watching this on the biggest screen possible. And if you really want to capture what it might feel like to fly in a naval fighter jet, watch it in IMAX 4DX, which is what I viewed it in.
The second movie in the Top Gun franchise takes place more 30 years later, and Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot for the Navy — that is, until he goes too far and gets grounded.
But after his old "frenemy," Iceman (Val Kilmer), pulls some strings, he doesn’t get discharged and instead teaches a team of 12 of the most skilled pilots — all graduates of Top Gun training school — to go on a high-stakes mission to save the country.
Because this movie is a sequel to Top Gun, I would recommend seeing that one first, as the characters, their backstories, as well as the plot, are an integral part of this movie.
If you thought the cinematography for the first Top Gun was insane, your mind will be blown during this one. The reason the film looks so realistic is because the actors are actually flying in the planes! The fight scenes are so astonishing to watch as the planes toss, turn, spin and dive.
The movie has some serious moments but also has the perfect amount of subtle humor to lighten it a bit.
Top Gun: Maverick demonstrates an on-screen presence of diversity with representation from people of all walks of life and ethnicities. The entire cast had strong performances, but my favorite come from Miles Teller (Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw) and Cruise. The beef and chemistry between the two feels like it comes from such a real place, which is what makes their performances stand out the most.
The messages of Top Gun: Maverick are you need to work as a team to achieve your goals, and sometimes you need to remember: “Don’t think, just do."
This movie has violence, explosions, and death, as well as some profanity. I gained a lot of respect for people who work for the Navy from this movie.
I give Top Gun: Maverick 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 12 to 18, plus adults— especially fans of the original movie.