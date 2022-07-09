This ends here and now … Thor is back with a comedic, out-of-this-world, all-new adventure.
Thor: Love andThunder, Marvel's new installment about the god of thunder,has everything a Marvel fan could want. With two Thors making an appearance, you get things you didn’t know you wanted and needed.
It’s called Love and Thunder, so of course there is plenty of love.
Thor: Love and Thunder starts with a backstory about a villain named Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) as he experiences a great loss and seeks help from a god. When he refuses to help him, Gorr wants revenge and goes on a mission to kill all gods. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) learns of Gorr’s quest and comes out of retirement to go save his home, Asgard. Along the way, his ex-girlfriend, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), now the Mighty Thor with Thor’s powers, joins him to help save Asgard and the Gods.
The main characters in this film are Thor, Jane Foster, King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and Gorr the God Butcher.
Thor’s comeback, wearing a rock-and-roll outfit and set to '80s music, is epic.
Makeup, especially for Gorr, is realistic, creepy and jaw-dropping.
This film allows you to connect with each character on a different level where you care about each of them, even Gorr. It’s the perfect balance between romance, tragedy, comedy, drama and action.
My favorite part is the fight scene with a new generation of warriors, including a surprise appearance from another Marvel character’s son. There is even a hilarious scene with a stuffed bunny used as a weapon. Marvel and Disney are leading the way for more LGBTQ+ representation in their movies, and Thor: Love and Thunder is a great reflection of today’s society.
Thor: Love and Thunder’s theme is that love is worth fighting for. All the main characters battle for the thing or person that they love the most.
They are all in pain, seeking love and want revenge for how they feel, and are willing to fight for it. Parents should be aware that there is a brief nudity scene, some mild cursing, and heavy topics such as cancer and relationships.
Marvel has outdone itself with Thor: Love and Thunder and I give it 5 out of 5 hammers.
This may be the funniest, “lovingest,” and most entertaining Marvel film yet. I recommend it for ages 12 to 18, plus adults.