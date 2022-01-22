Grief can run so deep that it controls your life. This is the case with 12-year-old Rob Horton in the new film The Tiger Rising.
This powerful film is the perfect resource to help people overcome challenges.
Although its subject matter is somewhat heavy, this film will leave its viewers with a sense of empowerment — showing that each of us has what it takes to make it through our darkest days.
Based on Kate DiCamillo’s book, The Tiger Rising follows a young boy on his heartfelt journey following the loss of his mother. Young Rob (Christian Convery) flees with his dad to a new town. Rob is bullied at his new school but finds friendship with Sistene (Madalen Mills), an aggressive and outspoken classmate who is also new to the area and dealing with problems of her own.
Rob stumbles upon a caged tiger and shares his find with Sistene, who insists this tiger be set free. Feeling confused about doing the right thing, Rob seeks advice from the motel’s maid, Willie May (Queen Latifah), who gives him genuine and endearing advice.
What I liked most about The Tiger Rising is how symbolic it is. The tiger in the cage represents the very trapped Rob and Sistine. Both of these kids are struggling with their trapped emotions very much like the tiger, which spends its days pacing back and forth in its tiny cage. The actors for this film completely fit their roles and give it such meaning.
The Tiger Rising tugs at the heart and creates gratitude for our blessings in life, which I also appreciate.
The outcome of the film is suspenseful and filled with complex emotions, leaving viewers both sad and glad.
Also worth a mention are the terrific visual effects that bring such life to the tiger.
The films explores Rob’s close family relationships, as shown in his flashbacks. When those bonds are no longer there, they are replaced by the bonds of friendship. When these two kids hit rock bottom, they must trust each other to lift themselves back up.
I give The Tiger Rising 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it to kids ages 8 to 18. Adults, especially educators, will also love this film. The Tiger Rising was released in theaters Friday and begins streaming Feb. 8 on Apple TV.
