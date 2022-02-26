The colorful and beautifully acted film The Sky Is Everywhere by director Josephine Decker and writer Jandy Nelson blends magic and romance in a perfect story.
The film’s setting in the redwood forests of Northern California creates the perfect backdrop for scenes that include magical realism. In addition, Grace Kaufman, Jacques Colimon and Pico Alexander all act their hearts out in this dramatic story about moving through grief and loss.
The Sky Is Everywhere tells the story of a high school senior named Lennie (Kaufman) who suffers the sudden loss of her older sister and, in her grief, also loses the ability to play her clarinet. She bonds with her sister’s devastated boyfriend, Toby (Alexander), and yet is also intrigued by a new boy in her advanced band class named Joe (Colimon).
We watch Lennie navigate her feelings about both boys while also processing her sister’s death.
Grace Kaufman does not hold back in her portrayal of Lennie, showing how she moves in and out of different stages of grief. Her acting feels natural as her chemistry with both of her male co-stars.
Alexander gives a sympathetic performance as Toby, who is distraught and confused. Colimon’s Joe comes off as playful and flirtatious. You really feel the chemistry between Lennie and Joe.
One of the best parts of The Sky Is Everywhere is how magical realism is used to bring Lennie’s emotions to life. People break out in dance, musical notes float across the screen and Lennie’s grandmother’s rose garden comes alive, which is also my favorite scene in the film.
The main message of The Sky Is Everywhere is the importance of letting yourself experience grief after a big loss. In the film, you see Lennie clinging to her sister’s belongings, breaking out in tears and getting angry at her grandmother. She has to experience the full range of emotions before she can move forward with her life.
There is some light sexual content and a stereotypical “mean girl” who competes with Lennie for first chair in clarinet.
I give The Sky Is Everywhere 5 out of 5 stars. I recommend this film for ages 12 to 18, plus adults. The Sky Is Everywhere is showing in select theaters and on Apple TV+.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.