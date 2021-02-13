The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is a fun film with amazing stunts, a heartwarming teenage love story, a time loop and even a really cool 4D cube drawing.
The idea in this story of having infinite do-overs to create the perfect day is fascinating. Putting it all together, this film is a great combination of action, light romance, adventure and comedy.
The film features Mark (Kyle Allen), who gets stuck in a time loop and is living the same day over and over again. Every night at midnight, he falls asleep and wakes up with the previous day starting over again. One day he meets a mysterious girl named Margaret (Kathryn Newton), who is stuck in the same time loop. They end up on an adventure all around the city finding the “tiny things” that make up that one perfect day, while trying to decide if and how to break the time loop.
I enjoyed watching Mark and Margaret’s friendship develop and all the wild things they do without suffering consequences, like drive a tractor down the street.
My favorite part is when they completely trash a model home, knowing the time loop would put it back the way it was. Another part I love is when Mark shows his dad the tattoo he got. It’s funny because he shows it to his dad right before he goes back into the time loop so his dad won’t remember.
The message of this film is that sometimes the most perfect things in life may be the smallest things. One great lesson Mark’s character shows is how to care about others. I loved seeing him remember all the ways he can help people in his town each day and spread kindness.
A couple of things adults should look out for in this film include scenes with Margaret drinking and mild cursing.
I rate The Map of Tiny Perfect Thing 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 10 to 18 years old. Adults will like it, too. Check it out on Amazon Prime.
