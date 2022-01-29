If you’re looking for a swashbuckling adventure with a royal heroine and a mystical creature in a fairy tale setting, then The King’s Daughter is for you.
This movie showcases the beauty and majesty of Versailles with breathtaking cinematography that is truly the stuff of dreams.
The King’s Daughter is based on the book The Moon and the Sun by Vonda N. McIntyre — a historical fantasy novel set during the reign of King Louis XIV of France (Pierce Brosnan). King Louis, known as the Sun King, is the most powerful monarch of that time and obsessed with his own mortality and rule. While seeking the key to immortality, he has his estranged daughter, Marie-Josèphe (Kaya Scodelario) brought to court. She was secretly raised in a convent and is unaware of her parentage but has a forthright character, intellect and beauty that draws him to reconsider his world and values.
The performances in this film really add to the haunting majesty of the storyline under the direction of Sean McNamara.
I really enjoyed the depth of the relationship between King Louis and his spiritual adviser, Père La Chaise (William Hurt).
Naturally, my favorite character is our independent and strong heroine Marie-Josèphe, and she is a great role model in this film. Interestingly, after playing the romantic roles in this movie, Scodelario and Benjamin Walker (Captain Yves De La Croix) fell in love in real life.
Another magical element is the narration by the incomparable Julie Andrews.
In addition to the acting performances, the breathtaking setting of Versailles imbues its own magic, as does the visual effects in this film. Music is another key element that supports the story, and I enjoyed the scenes of Marie-Josèphe composing and performing as her music weaves its magic on more than one character.
Near and dear to my heart are the sumptuous gowns and costumes designed by Lizzy Gardiner, as the exquisite detail adds to the majesty of the characters.
This film has more than one message, as it explores the importance of belief and values. The characters learn to stop hoping for the perfect world and to live in the one they inhabit and try to make it better — an important message for everyone. King Louis XIV learns through the perseverance of his daughter that only love is immortal.
I rate The King’s Daughter 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 6 to 14, plus adults who will enjoy it as well.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.