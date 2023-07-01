If you’re looking for a thrilling movie full of action, twists and turns, and a fun plot, I suggest you watch The Flash. It features all that and more.

The film follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), better known as The Flash, a superhero with abilities to run at impossible speeds.

After learning his powers can be used for time travel, he changes the tiniest detail in the life of his mom (Maribel Verdú) to ultimately save his whole family. He then arrives back to find he has altered the future completely and is now trapped in a different reality, along with the current version of himself.

