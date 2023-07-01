If you’re looking for a thrilling movie full of action, twists and turns, and a fun plot, I suggest you watch The Flash. It features all that and more.
The film follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), better known as The Flash, a superhero with abilities to run at impossible speeds.
After learning his powers can be used for time travel, he changes the tiniest detail in the life of his mom (Maribel Verdú) to ultimately save his whole family. He then arrives back to find he has altered the future completely and is now trapped in a different reality, along with the current version of himself.
In an attempt to re-create the moment he received his powers for this version, Barry loses his own. Now stuck in this new reality, how will he fix the mess he has created and defeat General Zod (Michael Shannon), who has come for Superman?
While time travel storylines are common, the play this movie puts on it is unique and exciting.
When Barry is running and can see all the past moments of his life, it is such a cool idea, and the film’s editors bring it to life in their own special way.
Barry shares a really great relationship with his mom, though it isn’t a big focus in the movie. The actors execute scenes showing this relationship so perfectly and with so much heart and soul.
Miller gives a spectacular performance as both versions of Barry. He shows off both the childish and mature traits of both characters, with lots of different viewpoints of them.
I must give lots of credit to the writers because the script is fantastic.
The only thing holding this movie back is the distracting CGI in some scenes.
My favorite part of the movie is a very emotional scene that is shared between Barry and his mom while he is in disguise. The scene is really sweet to watch and the emotion is conveyed throughout the screen.
The film’s message is that everything happens for a reason. Barry’s personality is shaped by some of the traumatic events that happened in his life; he tries to erase them, which changes his life entirely.
It just goes to show that everything in your life has made you the person you are today, and you should not regret those situations that formed you, even if they did hurt a bit.
I give The Flash 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 12 to 18, plus adults.