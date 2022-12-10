theFablemans.poster.jpg

The Fabelmans is a touching and mesmerizing film that celebrates acclaimed director Steven Spielberg while recounting his origins as a filmmaker. The film is absolutely emotional; it’s mainly about family and deals with the vicissitudes of family interaction while paying homage to cinema.

As a kid, Sam Fabelman learns an important lesson from his father, one of the basic principles of filmmaking: retinal persistence. Like magic, films are a simple succession of still images that give the illusion of movement. When Sammy attends his first movie projection, the event turns into a life-changing experience.

The story follows his life while he discovers his passion for movie making supported by his family: his dad, Burt (Paul Dano), his mother, Mitzi (Michelle Williams), his three sisters and his uncle Ben (Seth Rogen). His father is an electrical engineer, his mother a concept piano player, and the fusion of technicality with art certainly shaped his craft.

