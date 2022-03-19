The Adam Project is a sci-fi movie that takes you on a wild, CGI-filled flight that is out of this world — with futuristic technology that makes you excited but also afraid of what could come, and crazy fight scenes that defy gravity.
This film also whooshes you into some very realistic topics, too, like grieving for a loved one, being bullied by classmates and accepting who you are.
The year is 2050, and time travel exists; however, it is proving to be too dangerous for humanity’s own good. After time-travel pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) misses the destination of his mission — to land in 2018 — and instead crash-lands in 2022, he is found by his 13-year-old self (Walker Scobell). Together, they embark on a mission to “undo” time travel, fix the past and save the future of the world.
But first, the Adams must learn how to get along with each other.
The special effects are one of the most notable things about this movie. The wormholes have a mind-boggling appearance, and the ships are straight out of an alien planet.
The sci-fi elements look so realistic they give the impression that cinematographers used time travel themselves to capture these scenes.
The overall storyline of the movie is creative, but it does not really have any unique plot twists, nor is it fully developed. And as a result, this film comes off a little bland and seems to be missing something.
The Adam Project includes some great actors besides Reynolds, including Jennifer Garner (Adam’s mom). In Reynold’s performance, you can really feel all his tension and childhood trauma built up, ready to burst. He also manages to make you laugh. Garner is the perfect fit for Adam’s loving mother, who’s trying to keep it together as a single mom.
I give The Adam Project 3 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 11 to 18, plus adults. This movie is exclusively on Netflix.
