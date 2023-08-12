tmnt.poster.jpg

After a long absence from the big screen, Seth Rogen successfully revived the beloved franchise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with his new and authentic-style film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The movie veers away from the look of its predecessors with a fresh art style that combines 2D and 3D animation, resembling Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse films. On top of that, the film is the brainchild of “permanent teenager”  Rogen, who is a comedic genius. Rogen’s more age-appropriate humor featured within the film will have audiences belly-laughing the majority of the time.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have always struggled with being accepted. Ever since birth, they have been outcasts. After being raised while hidden away within the sewers of New York City, the turtles start hoping for a shot at a normal teenage life. They come to believe the only way for them to be accepted is to share their own heroic story with the world. This encourages them to investigate and stop the local evil-doer, Superfly (Ice Cube), and his band of mutant misfits.

