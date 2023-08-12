After a long absence from the big screen, Seth Rogen successfully revived the beloved franchise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with his new and authentic-style film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
The movie veers away from the look of its predecessors with a fresh art style that combines 2D and 3D animation, resembling Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse films. On top of that, the film is the brainchild of “permanent teenager” Rogen, who is a comedic genius. Rogen’s more age-appropriate humor featured within the film will have audiences belly-laughing the majority of the time.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have always struggled with being accepted. Ever since birth, they have been outcasts. After being raised while hidden away within the sewers of New York City, the turtles start hoping for a shot at a normal teenage life. They come to believe the only way for them to be accepted is to share their own heroic story with the world. This encourages them to investigate and stop the local evil-doer, Superfly (Ice Cube), and his band of mutant misfits.
Many modern-day movies and TV shows often miss the mark when trying to portray the authentic experience of being a teenager in this day and age. However, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits that mark spot on. The language and whole dynamic between the turtles is incredibly accurate for what it means to be a teenager today, and most likely will give young-adult audiences more of a laugh because of this hysterical and relatable portrayal.
It’s clear that the star-studded cast really respects the material and just has fun with it all, especially Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, who, quite frankly, steals the show.
The large theme of the film is acceptance, while teaching the moral that in order to truly be accepted, you just have to be yourself. It also teaches the importance of brotherhood, and the significance of simply watching out for your own. It is rated PG, which definitely is appropriate rating as it has its fair share of action, crude humor and mild language. Any intensity is often balanced out with little jokes that keep the mood light and enjoyable.
I give Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 8 to 18, plus adults. Make sure to check it out!