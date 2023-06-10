Spiderman.poster.jpg

Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse is an incredibly enjoyable film that definitely captivated me with its abundance of exciting Spider-Man references.

I really like the inclusion of Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya). He is serious, yet funny with his British accent, which is also Daniel Kaluuya’s native language.

The story continues the journey of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who has been Spider-Man for a year and four months. As he navigates the multiverse, Miles must find his place while facing his past and confronting new challenges.

