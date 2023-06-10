Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse is an incredibly enjoyable film that definitely captivated me with its abundance of exciting Spider-Man references.
I really like the inclusion of Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya). He is serious, yet funny with his British accent, which is also Daniel Kaluuya’s native language.
The story continues the journey of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who has been Spider-Man for a year and four months. As he navigates the multiverse, Miles must find his place while facing his past and confronting new challenges.
This film delivers an exciting multiverse adventure, packed with surprising Easter eggs for Spider-Man fans to enjoy.
The storyline fits perfectly within the realm of animated superhero movies, providing a solid foundation for the narrative of superheroes. The film has a lot of twists and turns, which keeps the story engaging throughout. The camera work is incredible and seamless, especially how they formatted the graphics and shape patterns, with no noticeable issues.
Shameik Moore delivers an outstanding performance as Miles Morales, embodying the essence of both Spider-Man and Miles, who is just a kid that has superpowers.
Hailee Steinfeld portrays an ideal daughter and friend who cannot understand why there is chemistry between her and Spider-Man, which showcases her exceptional acting abilities.
Jason Schwartzman, as The Spot, brings an intriguing twist and laughter with a sense of darkness to the character, challenging our expectations. The movie concludes with exceptional music and an ending that left me on the edge of my seat, eagerly anticipating the next installment.
The film’s message: "You can't save everyone you want," reminds viewers of the limitations that come with being a hero and how you shouldn’t forget to be yourself.
It's important to note that there is a small amount of profanity in this film, so parents should take that into consideration.
I give Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse 4 out of 5 stars and I recommend it for 12 to 18, plus adults.