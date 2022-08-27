She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a series that jump-starts into action.
It's an adrenaline-fueled, adventurous journey that ties into Marvel superhero movies. The series tells the engaging story about a lawyer who might lose her job due to some very interesting conditions.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features Jennifer Walters, an attorney living in Los Angeles. Jen happens to be the cousin of Bruce Banner (the Hulk). After the two get into a car crash, some of Bruce's blood gets into Jen's wounds, which causes her to transform into an adapted version of the Hulk — hence, the name She-Hulk.
The main characters in this series are She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga), Titania (Jameela Jamil) and Abomination (Tim Roth). These actors impersonate their characters incredibly well.
Additionally, the sets and animation are extremely realistic. When there is a fight, the animation made my heart beat super fast.
In the first episode, my favorite part is when Bruce is training Jen to learn how to control the intense amount of strength she has. After demonstrating how to throw boulders, for example, she adapts quickly and sometimes even does the exercise better than the Hulk himself.
I also appreciate the quote when Bruce proclaims that what triggers turning into a hulk is anger and fear, and Jen responds, "Those are like the baseline of any women existing." It's hilarious and also true.
I would recommend watching previous Marvel movies, especially the ones that include the Hulk. However, it's not a necessity, although it would help knowing the backstory of how hulks were created.
The message of this series is that women can be strong, too.
I believe the "She-Hulk" nickname isn't merely random, but has a meaning to it, which is female empowerment.
Furthermore, this series establishes that women's emotions are normal and that it is OK to have strong feelings, including anger.
There is a lot of fighting and violence, and it has rough language. If young kids have seen other Marvel movies with parent/guardian approval, they should be fine watching this series.
I give She-Hulk: Attorney at Law 4.5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 8 to 18, plus adults. The series is streaming on Disney+ and new episodes appear every Thursday.