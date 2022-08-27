She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a series that jump-starts into action.

It's an adrenaline-fueled, adventurous journey that ties into Marvel superhero movies. The series tells the engaging story about a lawyer who might lose her job due to some very interesting conditions.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features Jennifer Walters, an attorney living in Los Angeles. Jen happens to be the cousin of Bruce Banner (the Hulk). After the two get into a car crash, some of Bruce's blood gets into Jen's wounds, which causes her to transform into an adapted version of the Hulk — hence, the name She-Hulk.

