The beloved tale Pinocchio graces screens once more in this beautiful live-action-plus-CGI retelling from Disney. Audiences will fall in love with this story all over again.
Pinocchio follows Geppetto (Tom Hanks), who builds a puppet in loving memory of his son who has passed away. He names the puppet Pinocchio and wishes on the Blue Star to transform the puppet into a real boy. When the wish is granted, and Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) comes to life, he learns what it means to be “a real boy.”
This movie captures viewers’ hearts and won’t let go. The CGI animation is a cross between realism and classic Disney-style art.
While Pinocchio is clearly made of wood, his face is sweet with bright and big blue eyes, and the way he moves and bounces along is the perfect combination of realistic and animated.
Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is the cutest insect you’ll ever see — adorable and witty.
Every character has brilliant expressions. Pinocchio is wide-eyed and curious, and the Fox (Keegan-Michael Key) is creepy and bares his teeth every chance he gets.
The filmmakers examine these characters deeply and emphasize their traits and personalities in their body movements and expressions.
The writing is as creative as it gets. Jiminy makes hilarious jokes and side remarks, and there’s some modern comedy.
Having comedian Keegan-Michael Key tell a Chris Pine joke is a highlight of the film.
Another fantastic detail is all the clocks in Geppetto’s shop. At the stroke of midnight, some familiar faces like Simba, Snow White and Roger Rabbit appear. Keep your eyes open to spot all your favorite Disney characters.
Pinocchio has had several retellings since the iconic animated film in 1940. However, many studios don’t understand how to handle the story. Pinocchio will look too realistic, and it becomes very creepy and unsettling, or the theme of film won’t strike audiences as it should.
Having the tale of Pinocchio back in the hands of Walt Disney Studios and Robert Zemeckis at the helm proves that, fittingly, Disney filmmakers best grasp the concept of what the story is all about.
The lesson Pinocchio learns is that it’s what’s in your heart that counts, not what you’re made of. Pinocchio always believed that to be considered a real boy, he would have to transform from puppet to real boy — and to do this, Pinocchio has to prove he understands the emotions and has the conscience of a real boy.
Pinocchio grasps the concept of what it means to love and have friends, and he realizes that’s enough for him.
I give Pinocchio 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 5 to 12, plus adults. It is streaming on Disney+.