In his world, Gru is the most powerful villain anyone has ever seen. But the question is: how did he become this dominant force?
Minions: The Rise of Gru shows us the exciting story of 12-year-old Gru and the path to his villainous life. Both the familiar faces and the new characters come together to make this make this film highly entertaining, yet nostalgic.
Minions: The Rise of Gru provides the backstory for how Gru (Steve Carell) came to be the notorious villain he is today. After being rejected as a replacement for Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin) and failing to earn a much-coveted spot in the supervillain group Vicious 6, Gru unexpectedly finds himself on the run.
As fate would have it, Gru’s dream of being mentored by Wild Knuckles soon comes true, but not without Gru having to now lean on Wild Knuckles and his minions to fight back against the Vicious 6.
The three main minions — Kevin, Stuart and Bob — each have unique character traits that make these films work. In Minions: The Rise of Gru, you can see how each minion plays a different role in how Gru grows as a villain and as a person.
Kevin is the smart and responsible leader — he makes sure everything is going according to plan. Stuart is the one who is always in touch with reality and makes sure the truth is known — he may seem uninterested, but he’s very helpful. Bob is the lighthearted and innocent soul who always tries to make the best out of a situation. Without all three of these characters, this movie wouldn’t be the same.
There are many subtle references to the previous movies that add to the comedic tone, as well. For instance, in the scene where Gru and Wild Knuckles attempt to rob the bank, the bank president shows them an image of his grandson, who turns out to be none other than the aspiring villain, Vector. Of course, young Gru isn’t aware that Vector will play a big role in his future, but the audience definitely is. These subtle references are what contribute to the nostalgic feel we get from watching this film. And, of course, we can’t forget about Gru’s iconic wardrobe, which he’s already wearing as a young kid.
The message of Minions: The Rise of Gru is that everyone needs a little help sometimes. Even though he doesn’t realize it right away, Gru eventually recognizes that he needs help in order to be the successful villain he desires to be.
Minions: The Rise of Gru is such a fun movie to watch. The lovable characters just make the audience continue to yearn for more. I give it 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 5 to 12, though anyone can enjoy this movie.