Jurassic World Dominion is an action-packed film filled with great comedy and strong actor performances.
I also liked how they brought characters from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World together into one movie. In this version, humans and all animals learn to adapt to sharing the planet with all species of dinosaurs.
Continuing from the previous series, this movie is about how Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong) makes a huge mistake when he and Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott) of Biosyn try to engineer locust bugs designed to eat all the wheat crops, except for Biosyn crops, so they can control the food source.
The problem is these giant bugs multiply out of control and threaten to eat all the humans' source of food.
You might remember Dodgson from the first Jurassic Park movie, where he was trying to buy dinosaur embryos from an InGen programmer named Dennis Nedry. The famous Barbasol can with a secret embryo compartment makes a cameo in this film as well.
Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) work together again to stop this madness by exposing their plan. While this is happening, Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) is being hunted down to be studied at the same lab.
The graphics are exciting and just as good as the special effects.
My favorite part is when Dr. Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum) throws a stick on fire at the T-rex to stop it from eating him. The scene looks so realistic and is even better when he starts blowing out fire from his mouth!
In comparison with the previous Jurassic Park movies, this film has extraordinary effects. The music is appealing for each scene and the story line is engaging, even though it was a bit predictable. The actors performed their characters very well.
The moral of Jurassic World Dominion is to respect nature and to adapt to changes — we see that message where InGen and Biosyn took dinosaurs for granted when using them to experiment and to try to make money.
I give Jurassic World Dominion 5 out of 5 stars for the finale of this great series of movies. I recommend it for ages 12 to 18, plus adults.