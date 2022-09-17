Gigi & Nate is an uplifting movie with an encouraging message. This movie will put you through a range of emotions, and may even bring on the “waterworks.”

After barely surviving a tragic accident that left him paralyzed, Nate Gibson (Charlie Rowe) has nothing worth living for until he meets Gigi, a capuchin monkey. The two develop an inseparable bond, but not everyone’s a fan of the relationship. Can Gigi and Nate stay together?

This movie is inspired by the organization Helping Hands: Monkey Helpers for the Disabled, which helps to match people with disabilities to monkeys who will help them in their day to day life.

