This fascinating film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, finally gives us the long-awaited backstory of what is going on in Dumbledore’s brilliant mind throughout the Harry Potter saga.
The movie is heart-wrenching, and yet at moments it leaves you bent over with laughter.
The actors are truly convincing, bringing their characters to life. Every Harry Potter fan will enjoy hearing the subtle references to the books as they watch the infamous Grindelwald at the height of his power.
The storyline follows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his comrades as they act on instructions given by Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to find and defeat the dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). This unlikely team faces major challenges and setbacks as they try to stop Grindelwald from winning the election for Minister of Magic.
Newt uses his quick mind to find him, with help from his fantastic beasts, his friends’ brilliant minds and his brother’s spell work.
Dumbledore has a plan, although he is just as secretive as all Harry Potter fans will surely remember.
Will a small group of wizards (and a muggle) be able to defeat the greatest dark wizard of the time?
Law portrays Dumbledore almost perfectly, just as people have always imagined his younger self to be. Dumbledore’s secrecy, love and trustworthiness come across effortlessly in Law’s face.
The protagonist, Newt Scamander, is likable and a spark of joy in these dark times.
The computer-generated fantastical beasts are extremely realistic and adorable, and the visual effects during fight scenes are powerful. My favorite part of this movie is the bittersweet ending. Watching the characters finally enjoy their lives, far away from evil, brought tears to my eyes.
The message of this film is that strength comes in numbers. One person may be powerful, but when people come together using their unique strengths, they can triumph. This is a beautiful message to all those who feel helpless, reminding them that they can always turn to people they trust.
There are not many age restrictions in this movie, but I think it will be more interesting to slightly older audiences. The film starts slow and there are subtle clues that the viewer needs to pay attention to in order to completely understand the story line. Because of this, this movie would be most appealing to people over the age of 11.
I give Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 11 to 18, plus adults. It released in theaters Friday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.