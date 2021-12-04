Encanto is an amazing film full of teachings that bring big surprises and great emotions to the public. You'll be thrilled with the beauty and magic in this film.
The film tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), a girl who is part of the Madrigal family, in which everyone has super-magic powers. But is Mirabel the same?
An unexpected event that puts the family in danger can change everything.
The story is well-written. I really love the characters. They are funny and nice, and the kind of people that everyone likes.
My favorite parts are when Antonio Madrigal talks to the animals. I love animals and have always wanted to understand them. Watching this film gave me a greater desire to communicate with animals.
I also like the part when Mirabel is going to save the family, and she says something funny.
The special effects are terrific. Everything is colorful. The background music is extraordinary; the music I like most is the adventure song when Mirabel takes off on her adventure.
I love the adventure genre, and this music accentuates it. As for costumes, I particularly love those that show their tradition, yet at the same time are contemporary outfits. They are so beautiful!
The message of the film is that we need to believe in ourselves. Never give up, because in the end you'll find a light.
I give Encanto 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 10 to 18, plus adults. Encanto is now playing in theaters and on Disney+.
