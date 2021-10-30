Dune is an exceptional film directed by Denis Villeneuve and adapted from the original sci-fi novel written by Frank Herbert and published in 1965. Fans of the 1984 film directed by David Lynch — and newcomers to Dune — will be fascinated to see Villeneuve’s incarnation.
I absolutely love the cast, cinematography, special effects, makeup and many other aspects of this film.
The film takes place on a breathtaking desert planet, Arrakis. I love the culture of the planet, such as the languages they speak, the homes the characters live in and, of course, the makeup and costumes.
The story centers on a young man named Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) who has an important role: His family is responsible for mining a very valuable and powerful spice, which is the most precious element on Arrakis.
At times, I felt I was missing parts of the story. I left the theater wanting to know more about Arrakis. I also felt that the beginning is a bit slow and most of the action in this film takes place near the end. The movie has a great cast, with Chalamet in the lead role, plus co-stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and Oscar Issac. I’ve been a huge fan of Chalamet for a long time, and this is one of his best performances to date.
I love his character — you can really see how at the beginning of the movie he is a vulnerable yet strong boy who eventually stands his ground and knows his place. I also love Zendaya’s performance; I was waiting to see her throughout the movie. Momoa’s character was another one of my favorites. Finally, Issac and Ferguson work really well together and deliver very engaging performances.
The costumes are very detailed and intricate, which bring out fascinating elements of the planet. And the cinematography (by Greig Fraser) and visual storytelling is so beautifully done and goes in perfect sync with the production design. It’s important to acknowledge Hans Zimmer, who composed all the music, because his score brings the sci-fi storytelling to life.
The messages of the film are that we all have a purpose, we should find our own voice and destinies, and true empathy is as powerful as blood lineage in our world.
I give Dune 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 14 to 18, plus adults. I highly recommend seeing it in IMAX if you can.
