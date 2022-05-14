The thrilling Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, written by Michael Waldron, keeps you on the edge of your seat — you silently root for Doctor Strange as he embarks on the daunting journey to save America Chavez.
Not only exciting, this film is also heartwarming, as the characters show the viewers the true importance of love.
The acting is emotional and grounded in reality, even though the Marvel world is fantastical. Marvel fans will be fully engaged as they travel through the endless and unknown multiverse with Stephen Strange.
The storyline follows Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as he tries to save the powers of Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from being stolen by the indomitable Wanda, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).
The unlikely duo must travel deep through the uncharted multiverse to defeat Wanda, but along the way, how will Strange and Chavez overcome the seemingly impassable obstacles that they will inevitably face?
Wanda just wants her children back, but how much is she willing to sacrifice and destroy to return to her content family life?
As usual, Cumberbatch portrays Strange’s beautiful complexity with ease, making his work seem simple. I forget he is even acting. To me, he is truly Doctor Strange.
Gomez, although new to the Marvel Universe, starts off with a bang.
She acts in a relatable and comical way, and it is impossible not to root for her with every step.
The CGI is scarily realistic and absolutely essential to the story. The marvelous monsters are gruesome, each universe is unique and colorful, and the fight scenes are powerful — all because of the CGI.
The music in this movie, by composer Danny Elfman, makes the action even more dramatic and gives the audience a pump of anticipation and adrenaline. Music even plays a pivotal role in one scene as it becomes a tool and a weapon in battle.
My favorite part of the movie is the first time Dr. Strange travels with America to a new universe and experiences wonder and fright and, ultimately, awe.
The message of this film is that love is the most powerful kind of magic. One may be strong or supernatural, but familial love comes before any other superpower.
This message is beautiful, relatable and uplifting, especially for those of us who miss someone we truly love. The film starts really quickly and immediately draws the viewers into to the plot, but there are many macabre scenes that may be frightening to a younger audience.
I give Doctor Strange, into the Multiverse of Madness 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 10 to 18, plus adults.