Blue Beetle is an awesome movie. I like it because the story revolves around family, and it’s a comedic sci-fi film that made me laugh and cry.

Blue Beetle is about a young man named Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), who returns home after graduating from college and discovers his family is about to lose their house.

When he and his sister, Milagro Reyes (Belissa Escobedo), get jobs working at the house of Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), Milagro’s mischief causes them to get fired, but not before they meet Victoria’s niece, Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine).

