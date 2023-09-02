Blue Beetle is an awesome movie. I like it because the story revolves around family, and it’s a comedic sci-fi film that made me laugh and cry.
Blue Beetle is about a young man named Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), who returns home after graduating from college and discovers his family is about to lose their house.
When he and his sister, Milagro Reyes (Belissa Escobedo), get jobs working at the house of Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), Milagro’s mischief causes them to get fired, but not before they meet Victoria’s niece, Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine).
Jenny offers to help Jaime land a job at Kord Industries — but instead, she winds up asking him to protect the Scarab, an alien artifact that turns him into the Blue Beetle. The Scarab gives Jaime superhero powers, but he is reluctant to use them until his family and Jenny become the target of the film’s villain, Victoria Kord.
She wants to harness the power of the Scarab to build superhuman warriors and rule the world.
You won’t want to miss this heartwarming, action-packed film. This movie is truly a thrilling and action-packed ride that will have you rooting for the Reyes family as they laugh together, encourage one another and cope with tragedy.
The film’s message is that family matters more than anything else, and the love of your family make you strong even when things seem impossible.
Be forewarned: There is some strong language, and there are scenes with blood and gore that may be scary for a younger audience.
I give Blue Beetle 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 12 to 18, plus adults. Blue Beetle is movie theaters now.