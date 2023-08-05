Barbie is a sassy, funny movie with remarkable acting, gorgeous sets and costumes, and the ultimate summer soundtrack.
I really enjoyed watching my favorite toys come to life in a world of pink and beaches, and the movie has some meaningful messages to deliver.
The film starts in glamorous Barbieland, where gender roles are reversed — all women are high-powered career Barbies who run the society, but men are just … Ken. They only exist for their Barbies.
Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) has a perfect life — she parties every night and never has a bad hair day.
But when things start to go wrong for Barbie, she and Ken (Ryan Gosling) must make the journey to the human world and find her owner, reconnecting a mother (America Ferrera) and her daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) and discovering their own purposes along the way.
Throughout the movie, Barbie’s experiences in the real world transform her from a plastic doll to a human being, and Robbie captures that perfectly.
Barbie’s soundtrack features songs such as “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa, which captures how fun, free and glitzy Barbie is. “Just Ken,” sung by Ryan Gosling, brings some attention to the ignored Kens, putting them in the spotlight.
Another thing I love about this movie is the amount of people it can reach — younger kids will immerse themselves in Barbieland and enjoy the toy aspect of the movie.
Adults will appreciate the film’s messages about feminism, motherhood, stereotypes, and just being human and making mistakes. And everyone will feel recognized, regardless of their gender or ethnicity.
Barbie has a few messages — it puts a playful spin on gender stereotypes, calling attention to the unfairness girls and women face in today’s world. The Barbies use themselves to try to turn the Kens against each other so they can regain power, representing the way women are pitted against each other because of outdated beauty standards.
The movie also reminds us that we are all human, and we don’t always get it right. But that’s the beauty of life, because imperfection leads to change — new ideas and things we never knew we could have. Note that the film contains comical violence and mild language and suggestive material.
I give Barbie 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 5 to 18, plus adults.