Barbie is a sassy, funny movie with remarkable acting, gorgeous sets and costumes, and the ultimate summer soundtrack.

I really enjoyed watching my favorite toys come to life in a world of pink and beaches, and the movie has some meaningful messages to deliver.

The film starts in glamorous Barbieland, where gender roles are reversed — all women are high-powered career Barbies who run the society, but men are just … Ken. They only exist for their Barbies.

