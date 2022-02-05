Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power is an inspirational documentary. My attention was really captured by Lee’s transition from a single mother on public assistance to an activist with a political career built on a promise to help others.
The story is about U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., who is a voice for human rights, peace and equality.
One point of significance is that Lee is the lone voice in opposition to the authorization of military force after the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Lee is also the highest-ranking African American woman in the U.S. Congress.
This film highlights Lee’s struggles as a child growing up in a segregated town and her experience as a divorced single parent; through these struggles, we can see what motivates her to better her family’s circumstances.
Lee helps people who need assistance because it’s the right thing to do. She does it with a smile on her face, making me truly believe she loves what she does and it is her true calling.
We get many glimpses of the woman and the politician, as we see Lee in her office, in her car, in meetings and in her home. This gives a real picture into what makes Lee inspirational — she represents so many viewers like the single mother, divorced people, those on welfare, nontraditional college students, barrier breakers and servant leaders.
Audiences also will see what colleagues, family and friends think of Lee. Notables like Cory Booker, the late John Lewis, Danny Glover and Lee’s son all discuss her and their observations.
It is also noteworthy to see the adversity Lee faced being the lone voice opposing force after 9/11. Even when people were very critical of her, she remained steadfast in her beliefs. This steadfastness is a theme in the documentary.
The message of Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power is to fight for what you believe in. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone or be the first to do something. We are all capable of lending our voices to help and stand up for others.
I give Barbara Lee: Speak Truth to Power 5 out 5 stars and recommend it for ages 11 to 18, plus adults. The film is featured on Starz.
