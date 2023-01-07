Avatar: The Way of Water is a breathtaking adventure film that is just as magical and show-stopping as its predecessor and completely blew me away.

The film gives the audience a magical experience into the world of Pandora.

Avatar: The Way of Water takes place 14 years after Avatar and follows the lives of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their four children. When a familiar threat comes back to take over Pandora, Jake and his family leave their home to explore different regions of Pandora, preparing to fight to protect both their family and their world.

