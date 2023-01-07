Avatar: The Way of Water is a breathtaking adventure film that is just as magical and show-stopping as its predecessor and completely blew me away.
The film gives the audience a magical experience into the world of Pandora.
Avatar: The Way of Water takes place 14 years after Avatar and follows the lives of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their four children. When a familiar threat comes back to take over Pandora, Jake and his family leave their home to explore different regions of Pandora, preparing to fight to protect both their family and their world.
Avatar: The Way of Water is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. The visuals and imagery far surpassed my expectations and make the movie incomparable to any other sci-fi film.
The underwater scenes are my favorite, and the interaction between the sea creatures and the Na’vi help make the ocean almost like a character in the story.
Although the special effects and imagery are incredible, the plot is a little predictable. Using some popular themes and overused tropes makes the plot unoriginal. The first movie, Avatar, came out nearly 13 years ago, and it might be advisable to watch or rewatch the first film to fully understand this sequel. The film is also quite long at 3 hours, 12 minutes, and there are many scenes I wish were shorter to cut down the run time.
The acting is phenomenal, with Worthington giving an exceptionally heartwarming performance. I love all the new additions to the cast and found the adaptations of the reef Na’vi a smart touch that makes the world of Pandora even more realistic.
Avatar: The Way of Water promotes friendship and the importance of family; most of all, it promotes respect. We see this through Sully’s relationship with his kids, but most importantly through showing the lack of respect that the “sky people” have for Pandora and the negative effects that has on the planet.
I give Avatar: Way of Water 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 12 to 18, plus adults.