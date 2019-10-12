Abominable is a great animated film — fun for the whole family. It is very heartfelt. I love its beautifully animated scenes, especially those with violin playing laced in. This film mixes both fantasy and adventure. The feel of the movie is soothing and delivers positive vibes.
The plot is deep, creative and well-thought-out. The story follows a rare, never-before-seen Yeti who escapes a mean zoologist and wealthy art collector. The art collector wants to display the Yeti to the world and yet the zoologist has her own plans. What will become of this lovable creature?
The Yeti escapes and finds his way to the rooftop of a young woman named Yi. She is an independent misfit going through a difficult time. Yi is played by Chloe Bennet, who does an excellent job with the voiceover and with the emotions of this young character.
Yi lost her dad, and she keeps herself busy in order to not think of her loss. When she discovers the Yeti, her life is forever changed. Yi decides to help the Yeti, named Everest (Joseph Izzo), get back to his home. Even the neighbors get caught up into the commotion and accidentally end up on this journey with Yi.
Yi’s family is so cute. I love the character Nai Nai, played by Tsai Chin. She reminds me of my nanna, and she is so comical.
Peng is played well by Albert Tsai, creating a character obsessed with social media and his phone, just like so many of us kids today.
There is a lot of great comedic timing from the actors and many beautiful scenes throughout. A couple of my favorite scenes happen when characters face obstacles escaping the bad guys — especially the fields of yellow flowers that turn into a tidal wave and the tree that has amazing pink flowers and lights that bloom. It’s a wonderful, magical scene with the violin playing along.
There are beautiful historical sites and scenes depicted of real places in China. The colors are bright and vibrant, and you stay on the edge of your seat. The director and writer Jill Culton has created phenomenal animation that blew me away.
I give Abominable 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 5 to 18. You should go to the big screen and check this out.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.