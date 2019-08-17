Kid’s take on movies

I love Dora and the Lost City of Gold much more than I thought I would. The live-action movie is light-hearted, full of comedy and adventure and stays true to the original Dora the Explorer TV series.
The movie follows Dora, a teenager now, who is begrudgingly shipped off from the jungles of Peru to Los Angeles to live with her relatives, including her cousin Diego. Dora struggles to assimilate in high school and has difficulty making friends. Meanwhile, her parents, who are professors and explorers, go missing while on their latest quest to find the Lost City of Gold.
Through a series of events, Dora and her new friends are off to save the day.
As someone who grew up watching the show, Dora the Explorer, I was delighted by all the tidbits in the movie that are reminiscent of the cartoon. Dora speaks to the camera, carries her nifty backpack everywhere she goes and throws in a Spanish word every once in awhile — “Can you say Delicioso?”
Isabela Moner portrays Dora so well. She fits the part perfectly, looks like her cartoon counterpart, sounds like her and is Peruvian herself. She is upbeat and, as one of the characters in the movie says, has a “relentless good-natured spirit.”
Though I initially thought the movie would be cheesy, I enjoyed Isabela’s comedic timing. She carries the movie.
Dora’s best friend, Boots (a monkey) and nemesis, Swiper (a fox) join her in the adventure. They are the only two characters who are in CGI. Though they might have been created like this on purpose, I find the graphics of these two characters too cartoony. They stand out too much from the rest of the live-action cast.
The message of the movie is to stay true to yourself, which is the advice given to Dora. Because Dora stays true to herself, she is able to conquer both the high school and jungle worlds.
I give this film 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 5 to 12, because of its youthful nature.